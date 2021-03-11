Heritage Trust Co Buys 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

