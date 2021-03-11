Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

