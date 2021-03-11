Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Shares of HSDT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

