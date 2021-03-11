Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ING Group downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.35. 20,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

