Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $715.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

