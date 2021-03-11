Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

