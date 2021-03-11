Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of SMTC worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SMTC by 550.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMTC by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. SMTC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

