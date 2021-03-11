Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

