Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 400,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

