Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $894.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

