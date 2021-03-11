Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $29.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

