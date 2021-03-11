Head-To-Head Survey: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -47.93% -17.29% -11.53% Pioneer Natural Resources 2.30% 4.67% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.40 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 2.77 $756.00 million $8.18 19.18

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 3 21 1 2.92

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $141.71, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.