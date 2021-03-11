Head to Head Survey: Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) vs. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.42%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.30%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.86% 13.86% 1.60% Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02%

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Mercantile Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 2.33 $10.87 million $1.95 12.48 Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.97 $49.46 million $2.57 13.18

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 23 branch offices. It operates 26 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brand names. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

