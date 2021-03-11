HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $826.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,145. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

