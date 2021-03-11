Hayden Brown Sells 260,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09.

On Friday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -182.56 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

