HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after acquiring an additional 289,937 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.14. 249,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

