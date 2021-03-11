HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 2,633,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

