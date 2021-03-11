HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

