HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.03. 59,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,463. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.