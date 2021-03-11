Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,269. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hasbro by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Hasbro by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

