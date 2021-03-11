Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 8,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,046. The company has a market capitalization of $477.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

