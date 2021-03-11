Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

HARP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,046. The company has a market cap of $478.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

