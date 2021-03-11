Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.52

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 9301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $855.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Harmonic by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

