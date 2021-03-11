Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF remained flat at $$22.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

