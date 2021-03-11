HAPI (HAPI) Price Reaches $119.75 on Top Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $119.75 or 0.00210957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $15.37 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.67 or 0.00520841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00528434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00074441 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

