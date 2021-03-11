Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Lowered to $66.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,681,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

