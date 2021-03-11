Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

WSO opened at $237.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average of $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

