Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 167 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $46,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

