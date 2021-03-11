Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $34.22 Million in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,076,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.35% of Hyliion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

