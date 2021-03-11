Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.66 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

BKNG stock opened at $2,400.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,986.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

