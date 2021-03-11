Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Sells $1,681,243.20 in Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLNE opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

