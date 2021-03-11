Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Sells $1,681,243.20 in Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HLNE opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.