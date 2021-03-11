H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

