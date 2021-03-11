Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GUKYF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

