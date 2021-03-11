Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $340,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

