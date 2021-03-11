Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.70.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

