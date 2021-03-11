Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of OMAB opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $55.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.