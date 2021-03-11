GridCoin Market Cap Hits $4.83 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $18,835.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

