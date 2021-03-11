Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Northland Securities

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

