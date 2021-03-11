GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

