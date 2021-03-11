GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.66 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

