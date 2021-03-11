GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

GSKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,784. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GreenSky by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

