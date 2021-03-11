Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52, Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Shares of GLRE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

