Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,389 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises approximately 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

