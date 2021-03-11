Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

