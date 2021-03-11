Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE GTN.A opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

