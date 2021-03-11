Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 65.5% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.27 million and $3,542.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.05 or 0.00349535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.