GP Strategies Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

GP Strategies stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GP Strategies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GP Strategies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

