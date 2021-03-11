Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

