GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GoHealth updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GOCO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 18,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,848. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

