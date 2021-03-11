GoByte (GBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $375.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $331,019.98 and approximately $375.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007306 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,504,380 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.